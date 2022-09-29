Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

William MacDowell is accused of killing his lover and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.

Dan Barker
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:52
William MacDowell is on trial at the High Court in Inverness (PA)
William MacDowell is on trial at the High Court in Inverness (PA)
(PA Wire)

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.

At the High Court in Inverness on Thursday, Lord Armstrong told the jury if they find MacDowell not guilty – or that the case is not proven – the 80-year-old will not be able to be tried again unless there are exceptional circumstances.

MacDowell, of Penrith in Cumbria, denies the murders and one charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He has lodged two special defences – one of alibi, that he was elsewhere at the time, including in the Mercury Motor Inn with three colleagues before going home. The other, incrimination, alleges that if the murders did happen, they were committed by Mrs MacRae’s estranged husband Gordon MacRae acting with others.

Lord Armstrong, who sent the jury out just after 10.10am, told them: “What you must now do is consider all the evidence the Crown relies upon and submissions made to you by the Advocate Depute, and equal consideration to the defence and what’s said by Mr (Murray) Macara on behalf of William MacDowell.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in