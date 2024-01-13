Police investigate reported rape of man in Liverpool city centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating the reported rape of a man that took place in Liverpool’s city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers received a report that a man in his thirties had been raped in St Johns Gardens by another male at around 4.30am.

The perpetrator stole a piece of jewellery from the victim before fleeing towards Lime Street station, the police revealed.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses and information to find the culprit.

Chief Inspector Dave Currie said: “We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident and officers remain in the area to carry out initial enquiries.

“I understand incidents of this nature will cause concern, but please be reassured that we take all reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and we are determined to find the person responsible.

“If you have any information about this incident, or you were driving past the area at the time and have dashcam footage showing anything suspicious, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Chief Inspector Currie added: “Rape is an unimaginably awful crime that we hope no one has to go through, but if you or someone you know has experienced rape or sexual assault, please have the confidence to speak to us and report it. We will listen carefully and do everything we can to bring such offenders to justice.

“Our specialist Unity Team is committed to investigating any reports of a sexual offence and supporting victims through the whole investigative process so that we can prevent any further crimes of this awful nature from happening.”

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre. You can also call 101 quoting log number 120 of 13th January, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.