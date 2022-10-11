Chart-topping singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault
The singer, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Musician Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman.
The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, from Surrey, appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday.
He pleaded not guilty and a provisional trial date was set for January 3 2023.
A further mention hearing is scheduled to take place on October 24 this year.
O’Connor, 24, has collaborated with US rappers including Tyler, The Creator and in March earned his first UK number one album with his fourth studio album Who Cares?
A statement from his representative said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court.
“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”
In July, O’Connor cancelled a string of September and November shows scheduled for Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
He wrote on Instagram: “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned.”
He added: “This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”
