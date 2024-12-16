One of UK’s most prolific rapists ‘attacked inside Category A prison’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of the UK’s worst rapists and most violent offenders has reportedly been attacked behind bars at a Category A prison.

Reynhard Sinaga was convicted of 159 sex offences, including the rape of 136 young men, while he was living in Manchester as a student between 2015 and 2017.

After being jailed in 2020 for life with a minimum term of 40 years, Sinaga has been incarcerated at HMP Wakefield, where it has been reported he was attacked by prison vigilantes, and managed to narrowly avoid serious injury.

A source told The Sun: “Sinaga... is a clear target in prison because of his depraved crimes.

“He was seconds away from extremely serious harm. He is in danger.”

open image in gallery He was targeted by a ‘prison vigilante’ who has since been arrested and charged (PA) ( PA Archive )

Sinaga moved to the UK from Indonesia as a student in 2005 and began targeting vulnerable drunk men outside nightclubs and pubs. He would lure them back to his flat before drugging them with GBH, and raping them at his Princess Street flat.

In June 2017, his last victim regained consciousness during the rape and managed to fight him off, before contacting the police.

Upon his arrest, an examination of his devices found hundreds of hours of footage of him abusing and raping his unconscious victims.

As Sinaga had kept ‘trophies’ from his victims, such as phones, IDs and watches, police were easily able to trace them, with many unaware that they had been raped until contacted by officers.

Judge Goddard said the “scale and enormity” of Sinaga’s offending meant it was “accurate” for one of his victims to have described him as a monster.

Following the sentencing, Ian Rushton, from the CPS, said Sinaga was “the most prolific rapist in British legal history” and possibly “in the world”.

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught,” he said.

The Ministry of Justice has been contacted for comment.