Pack of wolves’ who stabbed teenage nephew of ex Man City player to death are jailed

Three killers who stabbed the teenage nephew of an ex-Manchester City player to death before “giggling” through their trial have been jailed.

Rhamero West, 16, died in hospital after he was found with a number of stab wounds in Trafford, Greater Manchester, at about 6pm on 9 September 2021.

Marquis Richards, 17, Ryan Cashin, 19, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the teenager’s murder on Friday.

Catering student Rhamero, known to many as Mero, was the nephew of former professional footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

His mother Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to condemn the three killers for showing no remorse as they “giggled and smirked” throughout the trial after hunting her son down “like a pack of wolves”.

The court heard how Rhamero had just completed his first day at college when he was attacked.

The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife. One of the four wounds severed an artery in the back of his left thigh and resulted in a fatal loss of blood.

All three were convicted last month of the joint enterprise murder – with Lawrence driving the vehicle in the pursuit and Richards handing the murder weapon to Cashin during the chase.

In an emotional statement, Ms Brown said: “To the court, my boy is just a statistic - another case - but to me this is real life and my beautiful fun-loving, caring, respectable boy who loved his family.

“Rhamero is our youngest son aged 16 and had his whole life ahead of him with so many goals he wanted to achieve. Goals that were taken away from him in such a cruel and horrific way.

“He was looking forward to his first day at college and he enjoyed even just his short time of space there. Rhamero was going to see his friends after college and he never made it home.”

She added: “These boys hunted my son down like a pack of wolves, none of them considering the real impact on not only our family but theirs alike.

“From start to finish during this trial I have seen no remorse from any of the defendants and what they have done to our boy.

“You have been giggling and smirking in the dock like it’s all a big game to you. This is real.

“None of you have any respect for myself, my family or even this courtroom.”

Addressing Richards - who can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted - she said: “Marquis, thank you for showing me who you are.

“The last day you got found guilty you did a cut-throat gesture and told me my son had been smoked. So all I can say is thank you for showing your true colours.”

Cashin and Lawrence received life sentences, with minimum terms of 24 years and 21 years respectively before they can be considered for parole.

Richards will be detained in custody for at least 18 years.

All three laughed and waved to the upstairs public gallery as they were led from the dock.