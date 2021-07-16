Police are offering a £10,000 reward to find three fugitives wanted in connection with the murder of Ricardo Fuller in 2020, who are thought to have fled abroad.

Aspiring rapper Mr Fuller, 24, was fatally stabbed in the neck in March last year outside a nightclub on Ilford High Road while attending a friend’s 30th birthday party and later died in hospital.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and quickly identified five suspects.

Further enquiries established that all five had fled the country. Metropolitan Police officers have been working with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Interpol to locate them ever since.

In April 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against the five men in their absence.

In the 15 months that have followed, two of the five men have returned to the UK. They were both arrested on arrival in the country and later remanded in custody.

Three suspects are still believed to be overseas - Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, Ahmed Sesay, 29, and Abubaker Tarawally, 23.

On 12 July, Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, from Wyemead Crescent in Waltham Forest, was arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning from abroad and was charged with Ricardo’s murder the same day.

In April this year, Jermaine Ofori Ahenkorah, of no fixed address, was charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said, “It is now more than 16 months since Ricardo was so senselessly killed. Each day is one where his loss is felt dearly by his family, friends and loved ones.”

“They are unable to grieve fully and to attempt to come to terms with Ricardo’s death while his killers remain at large.”

“My team are working tirelessly, with support from Interpol and the NCA, to find these men and bring them back to the UK to face justice. But our efforts rely in large part on the information we receive from the public.

Inspector Benton said that these men will still be in contact with family and friends in the UK.

“They cannot hide forever and I would urge anyone with information, however insignificant they think it may be, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. If their call is not answered straight away, they should leave a message, and an officer will return their call.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.