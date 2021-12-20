A man has been jailed for life over the murder of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton and the attempted murder of his own mother.

Thomas Schreiber was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years after he admitted to attacking Sir Richard and Anne Schreiber with a knife earlier this year.

He told Winchester Crown Court he “lost control” of himself and had not meant to hurt either of them. He admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder and attempted murder. He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving over a high speed police chase after the attack.

Sentencing Schreiber, the judge Mr Justice Garnham told him: “Your actions have caused utter devastation in the Sutton and Schreiber families.”

Rose McCarthy, Schreiber’s sister, said to her brother in court: “You took a knife to our world. In doing so you took away Richard, you took away the most innocent and kindest of men in the most brutal of ways.”

Schreiber attacked his mother and Sir Richard on the latter’s estate on 7 April, the anniversary of his alcoholic father’s death. He was said to be angry with his mother for “abandoning” his father, who suffered from depression, to move in with Sir Richard.

He told the court he “went completely crazy” after his mother shouted at him for being drunk like his father.

Ms Schreiber was paralysed in the attack when her spinal cord was partially severed. She suffered up to 15 separate injuries and was still in hopsital seven months later.

Sir Richard suffered three deep wounds to his face and five to his chest, up to 12cm deep.

Sir Richard Sutton and Anne Schreiber (PA)

Schreiber, an aspiring painter, felt Sir Richard treated him unfairly compared to his two sisters despite him receiving a £1,000 monthly allowance and £100,000 towards buying a house.

He blamed lockdown for worsening his mental health by forcing him to remain in the “toxic pressure boiler” environment of Sir Richard's estate.

The court heard that family arguments had turned violent three times before. Last November, Sir Richard hit Schreiber with his walking stick, causing it to shatter and leaving Schreiber “humiliated”.

In sentencing, Mr Justice Garnham told Schreiber that he “displayed a breathtaking sense of entitlement” and did not show his mother or Sir Richard any respect.

He added: “You are a man with a very bad temper.”

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Schreiber said: “I have been a coward, hugely arrogant and selfish in my behaviour. I am so sorry for this and wish I had the clarity of thought I have now, I remain in total shock and horror that I could be capable of such actions.”

Additional reporting by PA