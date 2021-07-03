Family ‘immensely proud’ of man killed while trying to save child from suspected murderer’s house

The family of a man believed to have been murdered by a neighbour while trying to help a child he feared was in danger have said they are “immensely proud” of the sacrifice he made.

Thames Valley Police found the body of 38-year-old Richard Woodcock when they forced their way into a property in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, after they were called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on 26 June.

Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, who was shot dead by police at the property after barricading himself in a room with a child, is suspected of killing Woodcock when he tried to intervene.

Igweani was pronounced dead at the scene after a police officer fired four shots, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard this week, while a two-year-old child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement shared on Saturday, Woodcock's family said they had “always been so proud of Richard and everything that he has achieved in life”.

“We are devastated that Richard has been taken from us in such circumstances but we are also so immensely proud of the sacrifice that he has made to try and save a little boy's life,” they added.

“His actions on Saturday morning were the type of man he was and that is how we would like him remembered.”

They added: “A lot of people loved Richard, probably more than he ever realised, and he will be a huge loss to all of his friends, family and work colleagues.”

Inquests were opened into the deaths of Woodcock and Igweani at two separate hearings on Friday.

Speaking at the opening of the inquest into Woodcock’s death, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, from Thames Valley Police major crime unit, said Igweani was believed to have mudered him,

Mr Blaik said police went to the property after receiving a 999 call reporting an ongoing disturbance which raised concerns that people inside were in danger.

“Neighbours had reported hearing a female screaming and shouting for help,” the officer told the court.

“A female and a young child had managed to flee the address prior to police arrival.

“However, Richard Woodcock, from a neighbouring property, had gone to the address to help save a young boy, as it was believed he was still in the property, and at risk of significant harm.”

Mr Blaik also confirmed that a post-mortem examination had taken place at Milton Keynes University Hospital, with the medical cause of death for Woodcock given as traumatic head injuries.

The inquest has now been adjourned to 18 November, when it is hoped that a date for a full inquest can be set.

Additional reporting by PA