The devastated girlfriend of a luxury Rolex salesman has spoken of her pain after he was found dead the day following a robbery at his shop in Richmond.

Oliver White appeared to be placed in a chokehold while he was robbed of a large number of luxury Rolex watches on Saturday in Kew Road, west London.

His heartbroken girlfriend of six years, Alana Dredge, posted on her public Instagram a picture of the couple smiling in a rooftop swimming pool - the last photo taken of them together.

She wrote: “My darling boy I can’t believe you’re gone. This was only two weeks ago and now I’ll never see you again.

“The last thing you said to me was I love you. I will cherish you forever, being with you was the best six years of my life.

“I hope you are reading this from up there, I will continue to make you proud.”

She said she was constantly sending him messages in the vain hope he would reply, and revealed the couple were saving for their first house.

The hairstylist added: “My life will never be the same again I can’t explain how much I love you. I will never stop loving you - I’m so numb I can’t cry anymore.

“I have never felt pain like this, you were the only person that could give me comfort like no other and make all my pain go away. Now you’re not here I don’t know what I’m going to do. I love you Oliver more than I can put into words.”

Mr White was caught unaware as two thieves posed as customers at his jewellery shop.

CCTV shows one man grabbing him from behind as an accomplice rifles through his drawers and shoves watches into the first man’s rucksack.

Police have said no arrests have been made so far in the robbery at 2.50pm on Saturday 25 May.

The force said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack, but he was found dead in Surrey the next day. They are not treating his death as suspicious.

A man is seen having watches loaded into his rucksack ( Metropolitan Police )

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the death of a man in Surrey on Sunday, 26 May. This is being investigated by officers from Surrey Police and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The man who died was the victim of a robbery at a jewellers in Richmond on Saturday 25 May.”

Police are looking for two men in connection with the robbery ( Metropolitan Police )

“We ask that the privacy of his family is respected at this difficult time and moving CCTV footage of the incident involving the victim is not shared on social media.”

Anyone who recognises these two men or has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, quoting CAD4555/25May. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.