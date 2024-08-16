UK riots latest: Violent disorder suspects could face up to 10 years in jail
Boy of 15 is first person facing more serious charge as more than 1,100 people arrested and almost 650 to face court, say police
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Violent disorder suspects could face more serious charges following the nationwide unrest after a 15-year-old boy became the first person to be charged with riot.
The teenager appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court over disorder in Sunderland, but his case was adjourned following the "surprise" charging decision.
Rioting carries a maximum of 10 years’ jail, double that of violent disorder, and prosecutors are considering wider riot charges.
In Manchester, Joseph Ley, 30, who punched and kicked a Black man in the face was jailed for three years and two months.
Paul Smith, 21, who threw bricks at police outside an asylum-seekers’ hotel was jailed for two years and 10 months.
Oliver Chapman, 23, who performed a "spinning kick" against a shop window in the city was jailed for 20 months.
Tom Neblett, 20, was handed a 30-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court after climbing onto a van and repeatedly launching missiles at police.
Father-of-six Tony Hazlett, 46, received a 28-month sentence after he threw two missiles at officers.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council says 1,127 people have been arrested so far and 648 charged following the violence.
Member of group who targeted police at Rotherham hotel jailed
Ricky Hardman, 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley, was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.
Hardman, in a black top and grey cargo trousers, on the left, below, was photographed with a group of men as objects were thrown towards police at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
Woman accused of sparking riots with false rumour says mistake ‘destroyed’ her
Woman alleged to have shared false Southport suspect rumour speaks out
‘It was a spur-of-the-moment ridiculous thing to do, which has literally destroyed me,’ Bernadette Spofforth says
Caught on camera: Thug throws missiles and bricks at police during Southport riots
Caught on camera: Thug throws missiles and bricks at police during Southport riots
A thug caught on camera throwing missiles at officers during a riot in Southport has been jailed. Philip Prescott was caught violently throwing objects at police during the disorder on 30 July. Prescott, 38, of Sefton Street, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison on Tuesday (13 August) after pleading guilty to violent disorder. Gareth Metcalfe, 44, also took part in the Southport disorder, and was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder. David Frank Hill, 38, of Bootle, was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool on 3 August.
Father of three pictured in ‘aggressive’ protest
A father-of-three has been jailed for 18 months for violent disorder for taking part in a “far-right” protest in Weymouth.
Ian Vetier, 36, of Weymouth, played a “prominent” role among the group he described as the “Enough is enough” group which had gathered to confront a larger Stand Up To Racism group, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.
He admitted the offence at in relation to the demonstration on 4 August.
Police officers feared for their safety as they attempted to control the protest group who were shouting and swearing aggressively, the court was told.
Recap: Boy, 15, first to be charged with riot
Boy, 15, first to be charged with riot as more violent disorder suspects locked up
Tom Neblett had thrown bricks towards officers and climbed on top of a white van
Painter who joined mob attacking hotel jailed for over two years
A painter and decorator who was part of a mob that attacked a hotel housing asylum-seekers in Rotherham has been jailed for more than two years.
Billy Pemberton, 31, was given a sentence of two years and four months at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.
His case had been adjourned from Wednesday when the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, heard how Pemberton was part of a group throwing missiles at a small group of “cornered” police outside the hotel, but there was no evidence he threw anything at the officers himself.
The court heard he was also spotted in a group that was chanting “who the f*** is Allah?”.
Pemberton picked up a police baton dropped by an officer and took it to a pub where he boasted about it, the court heard.
Gordon Stables, defending, said his client was “utterly dejected and remorseful” and faced losing his business, which employs three people, due to the prison sentence.
Pemberton, of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.
More than 60 officers were injured as they battled hundreds of people outside the hotel in the Manvers area of the town, with some gaining entry to the building and trying to set it alight with a burning bin.
‘Swift justice won’t stop more riots’
You can remove the thugs from the street, but the conditions remain for misguided anger to froth over into violence once more, locals in the northeast tell Zoe Beaty:
This swift justice for racist rioters won’t be enough to stop this happening again
As the courts dispatch swift justice to those involved in the race riots earlier this month, Zoë Beaty observes the grim scenes being played out in decaying towns where few believe this could never happen again
Everyone sentenced so far
All the adults who have been sentenced as of 15 August:
Who are the people sentenced so far following recent disorder?
A total of 80 adults have been sentenced so far after unrest broke out across the country following the Southport stabbings at the end of July.
Father of six jailed for over two years for targeting police
A father of six who admitted violent disorder has been jailed for 28 months.
CCTV footage played at Liverpool Crown Court showed Tony Hazlett, 46, throwing two missiles towards police officers in Southport on 30 July.
Chris Taylor, prosecuting, said Hazlett launched two items, possibly bricks, in quick succession.
The court heard he had 15 previous convictions for 44 offences including a 26-month jail term imposed in 2011 for affray, possessing an offensive weapon and breaching the terms of a suspended sentence.
Stuart Nolan, defending, said: “He apologises to the residents of Southport, the members of Merseyside Police and the wider public. He accepts this was inexcusable behaviour.”
Man who punched Asian jailed for four months
A father-of-one has been jailed for four months after admitting punching an Asian man at a protest where he chanted racial insults. Paul Dixon, 35, was recorded shouting “paedo” and “Allah, Allah, who the f*** is Allah”:
Father jailed for four months after punching Asian man at protest
Paul Dixon, 35, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour during the incident in Nottingham on August 3.