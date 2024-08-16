UK riots latest: Violent disorder suspects could face up to 10 years in jail

✕ Close Thug captured pelting objects at police during riots in bodycam footage

Violent disorder suspects could face more serious charges following the nationwide unrest after a 15-year-old boy became the first person to be charged with riot.

The teenager appeared at South Tyneside Youth Court over disorder in Sunderland, but his case was adjourned following the "surprise" charging decision.

Rioting carries a maximum of 10 years’ jail, double that of violent disorder, and prosecutors are considering wider riot charges.

In Manchester, Joseph Ley, 30, who punched and kicked a Black man in the face was jailed for three years and two months.

Paul Smith, 21, who threw bricks at police outside an asylum-seekers’ hotel was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Oliver Chapman, 23, who performed a "spinning kick" against a shop window in the city was jailed for 20 months.

Tom Neblett, 20, was handed a 30-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court after climbing onto a van and repeatedly launching missiles at police.

Father-of-six Tony Hazlett, 46, received a 28-month sentence after he threw two missiles at officers.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council says 1,127 people have been arrested so far and 648 charged following the violence.