Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723717465

UK riots latest: Boy, 15, in court for disorder along with Southport ‘ringleader’ who threw bricks at police

More than 1,100 people now arrested over far-right violence, with almost 650 charged, says NPCC

Tara Cobham
Thursday 15 August 2024 11:24
Close
Thug captured pelting objects at police during riots in bodycam footage

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The “ringleader” of the Southport riot as well as one of the thugs who attacked a Black man in Manchester are among those facing jail today.

Tom Neblett, 20, from Southport, is said to have played a leading role in the violence that broke out in the Merseyside town on 30 July.

The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, was among a large group of white males who attacked a Black man on the floor in Manchester city centre on 3 August.

The 30-year-old is being sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court, along with two other rioters.

It comes as a woman was jailed for 15 months on Wednesday after admitting to posting a threatening Facebook comment in response to a photograph of people cleaning up after the Southport riot.

Julie Sweeney, 53, wrote on 3 August: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. Don’t protect the mosques. Blow the mosques up with the adults in it.”

On Thursday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 1,127 people have been arrested so far, with 648 charged, following the days of violence across England and Northern Ireland.

Recommended
1723717465

Two women admit violent disorder after unrest in Bristol

Two women have admitted violent disorder relating to unrest in Bristol on August 3.

Elly-Jayne Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, Bristol and Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and were remanded into custody by District Judge Joanna Dickens.

They will appear before Bristol Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.

Holly Evans15 August 2024 11:24
1723716680

Woman from Hartlepool charged with violent disorder

Cleveland Police said a 40-year-old woman has been charged with violent disorder in relation to unrest in Hartlepool on July 31.

Donna Conniff, of Alford Court, Hartlepool, has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Holly Evans15 August 2024 11:11
1723716016

Disorder court cases: How are the sentences measuring up?

A judge has urged prosecutors to consider charging offenders playing central roles in disorder across the UK with an offence carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.

It comes after a man was sent to prison for three years after kicking a female police officer to the ground during unrest in Hull.

Here’s a look at how the sentences are measuring up:

Read the full article here:

Disorder court cases: How are the sentences measuring up?

So far at least 69 adults have been sentenced, out of 372 charged.

Holly Evans15 August 2024 11:00
1723714511

Merseyside Police issue more images of those wanted for disorder

Merseyside police have released a further eight images of suspects they wish to speak to after violent disorder broke out in Liverpool and Southport.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “These eight males need to make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they could assist our ongoing investigations into the incidents of disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

“Each and every person who took part can expect to face the consequences of their actions. “We are still working through footage and images as they come in and we’ll continue to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.

“To date, we have arrested 74 people, and charged 41. There will be more to come in the following days and weeks.

“Please contact us with names and the corresponding number on the image and we will do the rest.”

Merseyside police have released the following eight images of men sought in connection with the disorder
Merseyside police have released the following eight images of men sought in connection with the disorder (Merseyside Police)
Holly Evans15 August 2024 10:35
1723713157

Why is Starmer taking flak from Tory leadership candidates over the riots?

As would-be Conservative leaders line up to criticise the prime minister over his first big test in office, Sean O’Grady looks at their motives

Read the full article here:

Why is Starmer taking flak from Tory leadership hopefuls over riots?

As would-be Conservative leaders line up to criticise the prime minister over his first big test in office, Sean O’Grady looks at their motives

Holly Evans15 August 2024 10:12
1723711426

Southport ‘ringleader’ and thug who attacked Black man in Manchester among those facing jail

The “ringleader” of the Southport riot as well as one of the thugs who attacked a Black man in Manchester are among those facing jail today.

Tom Neblett, 20, from Southport, is said to have played a leading role in the violence that broke out in the Merseyside town on 30 July.

The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, was among a large group of white males who attacked a Black man on the floor in Manchester city centre on 3 August.

The 30-year-old is being sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court, along with two other rioters.

Tara Cobham15 August 2024 09:43
1723711400

More than 1,100 people now arrested over riots, with almost 650 charged, says NPCC

More than 1,100 people have now been arrested over the far-right riots that erupted across the UK after the Southport stabbings on 29 July.

On Thursday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 1,127 people have been arrested so far, with 648 charged, following the days of violence across England and Northern Ireland.

Riot police hold back far-right demonstrators after disorder broke out on 30 July in Southport
Riot police hold back far-right demonstrators after disorder broke out on 30 July in Southport (Getty Images)
Tara Cobham15 August 2024 09:43
1723711287

Further three people charged following disorder in Bristol

A further three people have been charged following disorder in Bristol earlier this month, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, Bradley McCarthy, 34, of Knowle, Bristol, and Elly-Jane Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, were all charged with violent disorder.

They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Tara Cobham15 August 2024 09:41
1723709144

Two more men charged following disorder in Merseyside

Two more men have been charged following disorder in Merseyside.

Daniel Carrigan, 41, of Preston Grove, Anfield, was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage in Southport, and Luke Moran, 38, of Leybourne Avenue, Birkdale, was charged with violent disorder, Merseyside Police said.

Both men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Tara Cobham15 August 2024 09:05
1723707284

‘A court packed with those who know their way around already, and jails are too full to take them’

Within 10 minutes it’s over. Another fate is sealed. The process is simple and already repetitive: the defendant, this time wiry apprentice electrician Declan Dickson, 22, wearing prison-issue grey tracksuit bottoms, is brought up from the cells to court number 7.

As the charges are read – unlawful violence, possession of cocaine – he bows his head. A weary defence lawyer makes a case for bail – Dickson, who pleaded guilty to all offences, would like, he says, to visit his mum in Wigan, to say goodbye.

Zoë Beaty reports:

This swift justice for racist rioters won’t be enough to stop this happening again

As the courts dispatch swift justice to those involved in the race riots earlier this month, Zoë Beaty observes the grim scenes being played out in decaying towns where few believe this could never happen again

Tara Cobham15 August 2024 08:34

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in