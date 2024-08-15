UK riots latest: Boy, 15, in court for disorder along with Southport ‘ringleader’ who threw bricks at police
More than 1,100 people now arrested over far-right violence, with almost 650 charged, says NPCC
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The “ringleader” of the Southport riot as well as one of the thugs who attacked a Black man in Manchester are among those facing jail today.
Tom Neblett, 20, from Southport, is said to have played a leading role in the violence that broke out in the Merseyside town on 30 July.
The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, was among a large group of white males who attacked a Black man on the floor in Manchester city centre on 3 August.
The 30-year-old is being sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court, along with two other rioters.
It comes as a woman was jailed for 15 months on Wednesday after admitting to posting a threatening Facebook comment in response to a photograph of people cleaning up after the Southport riot.
Julie Sweeney, 53, wrote on 3 August: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. Don’t protect the mosques. Blow the mosques up with the adults in it.”
On Thursday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 1,127 people have been arrested so far, with 648 charged, following the days of violence across England and Northern Ireland.
Two women admit violent disorder after unrest in Bristol
Two women have admitted violent disorder relating to unrest in Bristol on August 3.
Elly-Jayne Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, Bristol and Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.
Both defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and were remanded into custody by District Judge Joanna Dickens.
They will appear before Bristol Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced.
Woman from Hartlepool charged with violent disorder
Cleveland Police said a 40-year-old woman has been charged with violent disorder in relation to unrest in Hartlepool on July 31.
Donna Conniff, of Alford Court, Hartlepool, has been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Disorder court cases: How are the sentences measuring up?
A judge has urged prosecutors to consider charging offenders playing central roles in disorder across the UK with an offence carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail.
It comes after a man was sent to prison for three years after kicking a female police officer to the ground during unrest in Hull.
Here’s a look at how the sentences are measuring up:
Read the full article here:
Disorder court cases: How are the sentences measuring up?
So far at least 69 adults have been sentenced, out of 372 charged.
Merseyside Police issue more images of those wanted for disorder
Merseyside police have released a further eight images of suspects they wish to speak to after violent disorder broke out in Liverpool and Southport.
Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “These eight males need to make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they could assist our ongoing investigations into the incidents of disorder in Southport and Liverpool.
“Each and every person who took part can expect to face the consequences of their actions. “We are still working through footage and images as they come in and we’ll continue to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.
“To date, we have arrested 74 people, and charged 41. There will be more to come in the following days and weeks.
“Please contact us with names and the corresponding number on the image and we will do the rest.”
Why is Starmer taking flak from Tory leadership candidates over the riots?
As would-be Conservative leaders line up to criticise the prime minister over his first big test in office, Sean O’Grady looks at their motives
Read the full article here:
Why is Starmer taking flak from Tory leadership hopefuls over riots?
As would-be Conservative leaders line up to criticise the prime minister over his first big test in office, Sean O’Grady looks at their motives
Southport ‘ringleader’ and thug who attacked Black man in Manchester among those facing jail
The “ringleader” of the Southport riot as well as one of the thugs who attacked a Black man in Manchester are among those facing jail today.
Tom Neblett, 20, from Southport, is said to have played a leading role in the violence that broke out in the Merseyside town on 30 July.
The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, was among a large group of white males who attacked a Black man on the floor in Manchester city centre on 3 August.
The 30-year-old is being sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court, along with two other rioters.
More than 1,100 people now arrested over riots, with almost 650 charged, says NPCC
More than 1,100 people have now been arrested over the far-right riots that erupted across the UK after the Southport stabbings on 29 July.
On Thursday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 1,127 people have been arrested so far, with 648 charged, following the days of violence across England and Northern Ireland.
Further three people charged following disorder in Bristol
A further three people have been charged following disorder in Bristol earlier this month, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Lisa Bishop, 38, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, Bradley McCarthy, 34, of Knowle, Bristol, and Elly-Jane Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, Bristol, were all charged with violent disorder.
They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.
Two more men charged following disorder in Merseyside
Two more men have been charged following disorder in Merseyside.
Daniel Carrigan, 41, of Preston Grove, Anfield, was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage in Southport, and Luke Moran, 38, of Leybourne Avenue, Birkdale, was charged with violent disorder, Merseyside Police said.
Both men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.
‘A court packed with those who know their way around already, and jails are too full to take them’
Within 10 minutes it’s over. Another fate is sealed. The process is simple and already repetitive: the defendant, this time wiry apprentice electrician Declan Dickson, 22, wearing prison-issue grey tracksuit bottoms, is brought up from the cells to court number 7.
As the charges are read – unlawful violence, possession of cocaine – he bows his head. A weary defence lawyer makes a case for bail – Dickson, who pleaded guilty to all offences, would like, he says, to visit his mum in Wigan, to say goodbye.
Zoë Beaty reports:
This swift justice for racist rioters won’t be enough to stop this happening again
As the courts dispatch swift justice to those involved in the race riots earlier this month, Zoë Beaty observes the grim scenes being played out in decaying towns where few believe this could never happen again