The “ringleader” of the Southport riot as well as one of the thugs who attacked a Black man in Manchester are among those facing jail today.

Tom Neblett, 20, from Southport, is said to have played a leading role in the violence that broke out in the Merseyside town on 30 July.

The 20-year-old is set to be sentenced for violent disorder at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, was among a large group of white males who attacked a Black man on the floor in Manchester city centre on 3 August.

The 30-year-old is being sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court, along with two other rioters.

It comes as a woman was jailed for 15 months on Wednesday after admitting to posting a threatening Facebook comment in response to a photograph of people cleaning up after the Southport riot.

Julie Sweeney, 53, wrote on 3 August: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. Don’t protect the mosques. Blow the mosques up with the adults in it.”

On Thursday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 1,127 people have been arrested so far, with 648 charged, following the days of violence across England and Northern Ireland.