Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

The PM apologised for not wearing a seatbelt during the video clip on Friday

Eleanor Noyce
Friday 20 January 2023 18:38
Rishi Sunak appears not wearing seatbelt in moving car

Rishi Sunak has been fined for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

The prime minister apologised for the “brief error of judgment” after the clip was posted to Instagram of him on a trip to Lancashire on Thursday to talk about levelling up funding.

Confirming the fine on Friday, Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

On Thursday, A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises … The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt”.

The PM’s spokesman added: “It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

More to come...

