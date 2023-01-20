Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been fined for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.

The prime minister apologised for the “brief error of judgment” after the clip was posted to Instagram of him on a trip to Lancashire on Thursday to talk about levelling up funding.

Confirming the fine on Friday, Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.

“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”

On Thursday, A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises … The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt”.

The PM’s spokesman added: “It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

More to come...