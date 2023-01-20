Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video
The PM apologised for not wearing a seatbelt during the video clip on Friday
Rishi Sunak has been fined for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.
The prime minister apologised for the “brief error of judgment” after the clip was posted to Instagram of him on a trip to Lancashire on Thursday to talk about levelling up funding.
Confirming the fine on Friday, Lancashire Police said: “You will be aware that a video has been circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.
“After looking into this matter, we have today (Friday, January 20th) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”
On Thursday, A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises … The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt”.
The PM’s spokesman added: “It was an error of judgment, he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”
