Man who killed ex-girlfriend admits attempted murder of second person

Charles Byrne had previously admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of ex-girlfriend Christina Rowe.

Richard Vernalls
Monday 06 December 2021 12:50
The scene near the Diglis footbridge, where Christina Rowe’s body was recovered from the River Severn (Matthew Cooper/PA)
The scene near the Diglis footbridge, where Christina Rowe’s body was recovered from the River Severn (Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man who previously admitted killing his ex-girlfriend at her home before dumping her body in a river has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder another person.

Charles Byrne had already admitted the manslaughter of Christina Rowe, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, between February 9 and 10 2021, at a court hearing on June 1.

Ms Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis Bridge in Worcester.

The 25-year-old appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, where he admitted attempting to kill another person, between the same dates in February, on what was to be the first day of his trial.

Christina Rowe’s body was found in the River Severn near the Diglis footbridge in Worcester (Matthew Cooper/PA)
(PA Archive)

Byrne, formerly of Waterworks Road, Worcester, but now a patient at high-security Ashworth Hospital, appeared in the dock flanked by four guards, speaking only to confirm his identity and enter a plea.

As he did so, his barrister, Gurdeep Garcha QC, read the basis on which Byrne had entered his plea.

Mr Garcha said: “May I read into record… the basis of plea.

“The defendant pleads guilty on the following basis:

“He was seriously mentally unwell at time of the incident, as referenced in medical evidence.”

He added that the “intent to kill” had been formed in a “fleeting” moment.

Adjourning the case for sentencing, Mr Justice Edward Pepperall QC said: “The resolution of these matters will be of enormous importance to Miss Rowe’s family.

“Whilst important that time be allowed for this to be done properly, it is also important there’s some certainty as to when the case comes back to court.”

Simply because I am adjourning the case for the benefit of psychiatric reports should not lead you or anybody else in court to assume I am minded to make psychiatric disposal of this case

Mr Justice Edward Pepperall QC, Worcester Crown Court

Addressing Byrne, he said: “I must adjourn this matter for sentence because it is acknowledged by both the prosecution and defence in this case that you are psychiatrically unwell.

“Therefore, it is necessary I can properly take account of the true extent and nature of your psychiatric condition before I pass sentence.

“There will therefore be some delay in order so the defence and prosecution can properly investigate your mental health.

“Simply because I am adjourning the case for the benefit of psychiatric reports should not lead you or anybody else in court to assume I am minded to make psychiatric disposal of this case.

“All options plainly remain open to me when I sentence you next year.”

Byrne, who was remanded back into the care of Ashworth Hospital, will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on March 25 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in