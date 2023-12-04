Robbers steal man’s £28,000 Rolex Yacht Master watch as police launch manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are looking for two men who brutally attacked a couple in north London before making away with an expensive Rolex watch.

The victim, a man in his 50s, had been out for an evening with his wife in Camden on 13 September when they were ambushed from behind by two men.

They were pulled to the floor in the struggle before the suspects ripped the man’s black and gold Rolex Yacht Master, valued at around £28,000, from his wrist and ran off in the direction of Frognal Road .

The two men ambushed their victims as they were walking back from an evening in Camden (Met Police )

A member of the public tried to help the couple before calling the police shortly before 7pm. Both victims were shaken but did not suffer any serious physical injuries during the attack.

A video released by the Metropolitan Police shows them being pulled to the ground by two men wearing caps, with one wearing a distinctive light blue gillet. The wife is seen being pushed to the ground before she crashes onto her back, while two men hold down her husband to rip away his watch.

Sergeant Max Pennington, Camden Police, said: “The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale.”

Police want to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who can identify them to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7126/13 Sept.

Alternatively to remain 100% anonymous, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.