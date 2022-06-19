CCTV shows man wanted by police after robbery in Tower Hamlets

Metropolitan Police says theft was ‘terrifying experience for employee left fearing for her life’

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 19 June 2022 12:40
CCTV footage shows man wanted over London robbery

Police have released CCTV footage of a man sought in connection with a robbery in the Tower Hamlets area of east London.

The Metropolitan Police wants to identify the person as part of a probe into a theft at a Subway fast-food restaurant.

The newly-released footage shows a man dressed in a black hat and camouflage-style jacket walking into the store and ordering a meal.

He then pulls out an item from his bag - which police believe was a gun - and points it at the employee behind the till.

The Subway worker can be seen backing away, before the man leans over the counter to grab “a quantity of cash” and then runs off.

The Met said no one was injured in the robbery, which took place on a Monday evening in March, but the employee was left “incredibly shaken”.

The theft took place at a Subway store on Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets, near the junction with Philpot Street.

The Met said it was called around an hour after it happened but was unable to track down the man.

Police are appealing for help identifying a man in CCTV footage of a Tower Hamlets robbery

(Metropolitan Police)

It is hoping the CCTV footage could help them to identify him.

Detective Constable Nathan Rock from the force said: “This was a terrifying experience for the employee who was left fearing for her life.”

He said the Met continued to provide her with support as the investigation continues.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises the person in this image to come forward immediately,” DC Rock from the Met’s Flying Squad, a branch of its Serious and Organised Crime Command, said.

“I would also ask drivers who were in the area with dash cams to check for any footage that may show the suspect walking away from the scene.”

The man, who walked into the Subway restaurant shortly after 7.20pm on 9 March, is described as white and was wearing a camouflage-style jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a beanie-style hat at the time.

His face was covered and he was carrying a black Nike holdall.

The Met is urging anyone who can help in the investigation to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6587/07Mar.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in