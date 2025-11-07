British soldier told colleague alleged murder in Kenya was sex gone wrong, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former British soldier allegedly told a colleague the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman who was found in a septic tank was “sex that went wrong”, a court has heard.

Robert James Purkiss, 38, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court he does not consent to his extradition to the African nation, after the Kenyan director of public prosecutions said he was wanted for the alleged “brutal” murder of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru.

A hearing on Friday was told that a colleague of Purkiss saw him crying outside the Lions Court Hotel at the time of the alleged murder, and when asked why he was crying, said: “I’ve killed her.”

The court also heard that in 2018, Purkiss had allegedly responded with a “smiling face emoji” after a colleague posted a picture of himself outside the Lions Court Hotel in the town of Nanyuki with the comment “if you know you know”, while also referencing the septic tank.

An inquest in 2018 concluded Ms Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers after she was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared.

open image in gallery An inquest in 2018 concluded Agnes Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers (Family handout/PA)

David Josse KC, for Purkiss, said the former soldier “vehemently denies” murder and has received Ministry of Defence funding to help pay for his defence.

Home Office barrister Joel Smith KC told the court Purkiss was a soldier who was stationed in Kenya for a six-week training exercise at the time of the alleged murder.

Mr Smith said: “There is evidence that when the soldiers were given time off, they would go into town, drink heavily, and they would pay local women for sex.”

He said some of the soldiers left their base and went drinking in the town on the night of March 31 2012.

“They were drinking heavily. Many of them, including this defendant, ended up in the Lions Court Hotel,” Mr Smith said.

He continued to say Ms Wanjiru was last seen leaving the hotel with a soldier.

Mr Smith said: “Ms Wanjiru and two of her friends went into Nanyuki town.

“She had left her baby daughter with a friend, and they ended up at the Lions Court Hotel where they met a number of soldiers.

“The last time Ms Wanjiru was seen alive, she was leaving the hotel with a soldier.

“As she left, she told a friend in her local language that she was going to ‘hustle for her daughter’.

“As I’ve said, she was never seen alive again.”

Mr Smith said Ms Wanjiru’s body was found two months later in a septic tank and it was “significantly decomposed”.

He told the court: “She didn’t return home the next day to pick up her daughter.

open image in gallery Robert James Purkiss shook his head in the dock as the allegation against him was set out (PA)

“Her friends started to look for her, and on April 2 she was reported missing to the police.

“A couple of months later, on June 5, in the grounds within the hotel, they found her body decomposing in a septic tank.”

Mr Smith said the body was “significantly decomposed” and a post-mortem examination identified a 2cm stab wound to the lower abdomen and a collapsed lung.

Mr Smith said inquiries had “uncovered confessions” made by Purkiss to fellow soldiers about the incident in Kenya.

Addressing what one soldier had said, the lawyer told the court: “(He) told military police he had been in Kenya, that he and others had snuck out to go drinking at the Lions Court Hotel and that he had seen this defendant.”

Mr Smith said the soldier spoke of seeing Purkiss “cry”.

He said: “When he was asked why, the defendant said ‘I’ve killed her’.”

Mr Smith said a post-mortem examination concluded Ms Wanjiru “might have been alive when placed in the septic tank”.

Purkiss, who was wearing a patterned short-sleeved shirt, shook his head in the dock as Mr Smith set out the allegation against him.

The Home Office lawyer said that in the following days, there were “rumours on camp that the defendant had killed someone”.

In an alleged confession, Purkiss is said to have told a colleague “it was sex that went wrong”.

Mr Smith said Purkiss had also allegedly shown a fellow soldier a body in a septic tank.

He told the court: “He then went to show the witness a septic tank, in which was the body of a woman.

“(The soldier) said he returned to the bar and told all the soldiers, but they didn’t believe him because they were drunk.

“Two other soldiers have told military police that they recall (the soldier) mentioning that confession that night.”

Mr Smith added that there were also reports of other soldiers who “deny hearing reports of that confession”.

The Home Office lawyer also told the court of Facebook messages in 2018 that were shared between former members of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

One of the soldiers posted a picture of himself outside the Lions Court Hotel with the comment: “If you know you know,” the court heard.

The soldier also referenced the septic tank, Mr Smith said.

The court heard Purkiss sent a “smiling face emoji” in response, and when a group member asked him “do you get choked up?”, he replied: “Come to think of it I have had a sore throat today.”

Purkiss was remanded into custody and will next appear at the same court via video link on November 14 for a further bail application hearing.