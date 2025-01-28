Jury in Rochdale child sexual exploitation trial discharged for legal reasons

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A jury in the trial of eight men accused of historical child sexual exploitation in Rochdale has been discharged for legal reasons.

The defendants deny various alleged sexual offences said to have been committed against two teenage girls between 2001 and 2006.

Both complainants are said to have been targeted from the age of 13.

The prosecution opened its case last week but on Tuesday the jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court was discharged by Judge Jonathan Seely.

A new jury will be selected later for the trial, which is expected to last three months.

The defendants are: Mohammed Zahid, 64, of Station Road, Crumpsall, Manchester; Naheem Akram, 48, of Manley, Road, Rochdale; Mohammed Shahzad, 43, of Beswicke Royds Street, Rochdale; Nisar Hussain, 43, of Newfield Close, Rochdale; Roheez Khan, 39, of Athole Street, Rochdale; Arfan Khan, 40, of Grouse Street, Rochdale; Mushtaq Ahmed, 66, of Corona Avenue, Oldham; and Kasir Bashir, 50, of Napier Street East, Oldham.