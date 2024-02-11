Four boys arrested in Rochdale on suspicion of rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape in Rochdale.

Officers were called to reports a young female was raped on Kingsway in Newbold at around 6pm on Saturday.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys were subsequently arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

A crime scene remains in place as Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation. Pictures show a car park has been cordoned off by officers.

Local residents have told of their shock at the incident happening in their neighbourhood.

In a statement, the force said: “At around 6pm on Saturday 10 February 2024, officers were called to reports of a rape in Newbold, Rochdale.

“Four boys aged 12, 13, 14, 14 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody. The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“A scene remains in place as officers continue their investigation.”

For 24/7, free, specialist and confidential rape and sexual abuse support delivered by Rape Crisis England & Wales, call 0808 500 2222 or visit https://247sexualabusesupport.org.uk to chat online or find out more.

