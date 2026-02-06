Men charged with robbing Rolex store near Tom Cruise’s Knightsbridge flat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been charged over the armed robbery of a Rolex store in the affluent London area of Knightsbridge.

Six men brandishing weapons, including machetes, stormed the store on 20 January, threatened staff and made off on mopeds.

They took an unknown number of watches, which retail for tens of thousands of pounds.

The three men, aged 27, 29, and 31, will appear in court charged with robbing the Bucherer Rolex Boutique.

The store, which remains closed, is located at One Hyde Park, an exclusive development where flats sell for millions of pounds.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tom Cruise quit his multimillion-pound flat in the area because he no longer feels safe after the raid.

Tom Cruise reportedly no longer feels safe in the area

At the time of the robbery, the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad acknowledged the concern it would cause.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Mather said: “This robbery was carried out in a busy part of London, and we understand the alarm it has caused.”

He added: “Officers were on scene within minutes and investigators are working at pace to piece together the offenders’ movements. We are determined to find those involved and bring them to justice as swiftly as possible.”

Appearing at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday are Dean Dinan, 29, from Islington, north London, who has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of criminal property.

He will be alongside Elliot Campbell, 31, also from Islington, who has been charged with robbery, possession of criminal property and possession of drugs, and Dyllan Gowie, 27, from Tower Hamlets, who has been charged with robbery and possession of drugs.

They were arrested in co-ordinated raids in the early hours of Thursday.

The investigation continues to hunt for three other men.