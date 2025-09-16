For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

There has been a rise in reports of over-55s being conned by romance scams, a major bank has said, as it disclosed the most common jobs these criminals claim to be doing, and the most likely excuses they make for urgently needing cash.

Lloyds recorded a 52 per cent rise in romance scams among victims aged over 55 over 2024/25, compared with the previous year.

Its analysis was based on scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers, which includes the brands Halifax and Bank of Scotland, as well as Lloyds.

It compared romance scam reports in the 12 months to July 2025 with scam reports made in the previous 12-month period.

Lloyds said 55 to 64-year-olds are the most targeted age group, making up a fifth (20 per cent) of romance scam victims, followed by those aged 65 to 74, who make up 18 per cent of cases, according to its data.

Alongside the jump in reports involving over-55s, Lloyds has also seen a 20 per cent annual rise in cases involving victims aged 35 to 44.

Victims aged 75 to 84 lose the most on average to romance scams, at £8,068, Lloyds said. The average loss across all age groups is £5,219.

Romance scammers will often claim to be doing certain jobs to give an excuse for why they may be hard to contact or cannot meet up in person.

open image in gallery Victims aged 75 to 84 lose the most on average to romance scams, at £8,068, according to Lloyds ( PA )

According to Lloyds’ data, the most common occupations claimed by romance scammers are:

Military personnel. Scammers often claim to be soldiers, perhaps stationed overseas or in conflict zones.

Oil rig workers. This excuse is used frequently by scammers, both male and female, which they claim makes communication difficult, Lloyds said.

Other common occupations scammers claim to hold are business owners, engineers and doctors, often claiming to be working abroad in conflict zones or on humanitarian missions.

And the most common excuses used by romance scammers for needing money, according to Lloyds’ data are:

Medical emergencies. Scammers sometimes claim either they or a family member need urgent medical treatment, such as after a car accident.

Travel and living expenses. Criminals may request money for flights or travel expenses to visit the victim. Or they might ask for help with rent, food, or other daily expenses.

Other reasons they may use for needing money include legal fees, making tax or customs payments or business problems.

Scammers will often ask victims to send money to them via bank transfer, but other tactics include asking the victim to purchase online gift cards and send them instead. These are easy for the scammer to sell on and profit from, Lloyds said.

In one case highlighted by Lloyds, an 80-year-old woman met someone online through a word game.

The person claimed his son was working on an oil rig near Germany.

He then claimed his son was in a car accident and had died, and that he was going to work on the oil rig to finish the job in place of his son.

He then claimed he had been arrested while travelling and needed to pay a tax bill and the women agreed to send £11,000.

She later spoke to the bank and was told that she had been scammed.

In another case, an 86-year-old man met a woman on a singles website and they started texting. She claimed she had a bad line for phone and video calls.

open image in gallery People aged 55 to 64-year-olds are the most targeted age group ( Alamy/PA )

Within a few weeks of chatting, she asked for help with money, claiming she was travelling to Australia to retrieve some gold she had inherited.

He sent her money to cover travel expenses for her to visit him, but she failed to show up. He ended contact, realising he had been scammed. He had lost £2,260.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds said: “Our specialist fraud prevention teams work hard to protect and safeguard customers from fraud, and romance scams are some of the cruellest cases they deal with.

“Taking advantage of people who are looking for love and companionship, fraudsters play with victims’ emotions when they could be at their most vulnerable.

“Whilst they can be convincing, it’s easy to spot some of the most obvious mistakes these scammers can make. Always take a step back and ask yourself if what they are telling you sounds believable.

“Never in any circumstances send money to someone you’ve met online. No good relationship starts off in this way, and there aren’t many valid reasons in 2025 why someone can’t speak to you on the phone.

“If you have an older person in your life that is active online, make sure to educate them as best you can on the risks and signs of potential fraudsters looking to take advantage of them.”

Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the lead force operations room at the City of London Police said: “Romance fraudsters are highly manipulative and often operate with chilling precision, coercing victims through emotional control, false urgency, and elaborate lies.”

He added: “If you’ve met someone online, stay within the app’s messaging platform, be wary of requests for money, and speak to friends or family before making decisions.

“Criminals will try to isolate you – don’t give them the opportunity. Remember, if you haven’t met them in person, you don’t owe them anything.”

Lloyds has highlighted some romance scam red flags to watch out for: