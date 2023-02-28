Three teenage boys stabbed near east London train station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenage boys have been injured in a triple stabbing in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of an attack on South Street, near Romford train station, at 5.38pm on Monday.

On arrival, officers found three boys - aged 15,16 and 17 - suffering from stab wounds. The London Ambulance Service attended and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were described as not life-threatening. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

A Met spokesperson said: “Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5355/27Feb. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

In a separate incident, shots were fired in a street in Hackney, east London, at the weekend.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 6.30on on Saturday, 25 February by a member of public to reports that a firearm had been discharged in Shrubland Road, London Fields, Hackney.

Officers attended. No injuries were reported.

The Met said Initial inquiries suggest the suspects responsible for the shooting were travelling in a blue, Mercedes convertible car. There have been no arrests.

Detective Inspector Matt Freeman, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit, said: “We know that when this incident happened there were members of public on the street and vehicles driving nearby.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

“Also, if you were driving in the area, did you record something on dashcam?”

He added: “Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 giving the reference 5681/25Feb or by contacting Crimestoppers.