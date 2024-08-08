Man, 18, admits to helping rock police van during Rotherham disorder

Support truly

An 18-year-old man has admitted being part of a group who left a police community support officer (PCSO) fearing for his life as they violently rocked a police van during the rioting in Rotherham.

Footage of the CCTV van being rocked from side to side, with its rooftop mast swinging alarmingly, was one of many dramatic images of Sunday’s violence outside a Holiday Inn Express housing more than 200 asylum seekers.

A neighbour of Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, contacted police with video footage of him punching and kicking the vehicle, and his fingerprints were later found on the bodywork, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Simon Walton said the PCSO inside the vehicle “described fearing for his life”.

The officer got into the driver’s seat and managed to drive it away.

Roughley yawned in the glass-fronted dock as he confirmed his details and pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

The court heard how despite only recently turning 18, the defendant has previous convictions for assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment.

He is still under youth justice supervision following the latter offence, the court heard.

District Judge James Gould refused Roughley bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Roughley was one of four people who appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning in connection with the Rotherham incident, which saw rioters enter the hotel through a smashed-in fire door and try to set it alight using a burning bin.

Over the course of this week, the court has heard how police estimated 500 people attended at the hotel, with around 100 actively taking part in the violence.

Levi Fishlock, 31, is accused of being part of a group which pushed the burning bin against the hotel after dropping wood into the fire.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, denied violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared on Thursday.

Judge Gould heard how he is also accused of throwing missiles at police.

Fishlock was remanded in custody and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

Alfie Conway, 19, of Park Avenue, Pontefract, denied violent disorder and was also remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

A 16-year-old boy admitted violent disorder and was initially given bail before a sentencing hearing at Barnsley Youth Court on August 20, but he was then remanded in custody after the Crown Prosecution Service said it would appeal against the judge’s decision to grant bail.

A total of 11 people had appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in connection with the Rotherham rioting by lunchtime on Thursday.