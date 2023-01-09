Jump to content

Three more men charged in Rotherham grooming gang investigation

Defendant accused of targeting girls living in children’s home in 2011 and 2012

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Monday 09 January 2023 15:02
<p>The National Crime Agency continues to investigate</p>

The National Crime Agency continues to investigate

(NCA)

Three more men have been charged as part of the investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

They are accused of targeting girls, who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time, while they were living in a children’s home a decade ago.

Romulad Stefan Houphoet, 36, of Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of rape, Absolom Sigiyo, 39, of Rotherham, has been charged with rape, attempted rape and witness intimidation.

Jacek Brozozwski, 33, of Rotherham, faces two charges of engaging in sexual activity and inciting sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The three defendants appeared before Sheffield Magistrates on Monday, where they were bailed to appear at the city’s Crown Court on 6 February.

The case is part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into grooming gangs operating in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: “These charges mark an important milestone in a long-running investigation by the NCA.

“Our priority at all times is the victims, and I’d once again encourage anyone who believes they were a victim or has information that might assist our investigations to contact us.”

Officers can be contacted by email via OpStovewoodIntel@nca.gov.uk or by calling 0370 496 7622.

