Rotherham grooming gang victims urged to come forward after 1,000 identified by NCA

Investigators estimate that probe will continue for years as they appeal for more victims to contact them

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 27 January 2022 00:02
Investigators have identified more than 1,000 victims of grooming gangs in Rotherham and are appealing for more to come forward.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) continues to investigate child sexual exploitation that took place in and around the South Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.

An independent inquiry by Alexis Jay said a “conservative estimate” was that 1,400 children had been abused in the period, and that there had been “collective failures of political and officer leadership” in tackling the crimes.

The NCA said its probe had become the largest investigation of its kind in Britain, and that more prosecutions are expected to follow this year.

So far, more than 200 suspects have been arrested, 20 people convicted and jail terms totalling almost 250 years handed down.

Philip Marshall, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our work at Operation Stovewood continues with more than 30 investigations underway and over 1,000 nominated victims identified.

“It is a lengthy and complex process and we expect our work to continue for some years yet.

“As an agency we are determined to do everything in our power to reach out to those victims or witnesses who are yet to come forward, and that is what this new appeal is all about.”

Nominated victims are those whose details have been gathered, such as their names, ages and other identifying information.

Leaflets, posters and social media posts are being used to urge potential victims to get in contact.

Mr Marshall said: “Our three key objectives remain; focusing on the victims, identifying and bringing offenders to justice, and rebuilding public confidence.

“More than 200 officers are working on Operation Stovewood, and they are as determined as ever to meet those objectives and get the best possible outcome for those victims.”

The appeal came days before the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse - also led by Professor Jay - publishes its report on grooming gangs across England and Wales.

The report, to be published on Tuesday, will cover themes relating to child sexual exploitation by organised networks.

The inquiry has examined police, local authorities and other institutions within six areas - St Helens in Merseyside, Tower Hamlets in London, Swansea in Wales, Durham, Bristol and Warwickshire.

A separate independent inquiry is ongoing into child sexual exploitation in Telford, Shropshire, which is expected to report in spring.

Potential victims and witnesses from abuse in Rotherham can contact Operation Stovewood via the NCA website or by calling the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622.

