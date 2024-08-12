Man jailed for threatening police with piece of wood during Rotherham rioting

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A haulage business owner has been jailed for two years and eight months after he was pictured in a national newspaper brandishing a piece of wood during rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.

Ricky Hardman was arrested after a photo of him near the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on Sunday August 4 was published by the Daily Telegraph, a judge was told on Monday.

Video was also played to Sheffield Crown Court showing that the 41-year-old defendant was part of a group attacking a police dog van during the violence outside the hotel.

Ricky Hardman (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Hardman could be seen kicking out at the police van, which was being prevented from moving by people lying in front of it.

He could then be seen as part of a group of about six men who violently rocked the vehicle before it managed to drive away.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Hardman the “major civil disorder” was “perpetrated by an ignorant mob of which you were a part”.

He went on: “The incident was part of wider national civic unrest fostered by some form of malignancy in society spread by malevolent users of social media.

“There’s no question the disorder was racist in character and extremely frightening for anyone who was there.”

The judge said he could not be sure that Hardman threw the piece of wood he was brandishing at the police but thought he “almost certainly” did.

He said he was at the front of a mob attacking and threatening police, who were “shamefully waving the Union flag”.

A youth aims a fence post towards police during an anti-immigration demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Sunday August 4 (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

The judge said the police officers who protected the hotel against the rioters are “deserving of the highest praise”.

He said: “It must be made clear that those participating in this form of violent disorder will be punished severely by the courts.

“It is the duty of the court to do what it can to protect the public.”

Judge Richardson said the maximum sentence for violent disorder is five years in prison and he had to bear in mind, when setting Hardman’s sentence, that he will be dealing with defendants with even more serious involvement in the Rotherham disorder in coming weeks.

He said it is a matter for Parliament whether this maximum needs to be revisited in light of recent events.

The judge was told about a series of defendants due to appear before him in relation to the Rotherham disorder in coming days and how the efficiency with which these cases is being dealt is leading to knock-on inefficiencies in relation to other prosecutions.

He agreed, but said: “Major civil disorder of this kind has to be prioritised.”

A man leans on a police van during an anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Sunday August 4 (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Richard Davies, defending, told the judge his client is “ashamed of himself and the impact that it’s going to have on his family”.

He said Hardman did not go to the hotel to get involved with violence but got “carried away”.

Mr Davies said his client agrees that he has “only got himself to blame”.

Hardman, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder last week.

He sat in the dock with one security guard, wearing a black T-shirt and green trousers, and with his family watching from the public gallery.