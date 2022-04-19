Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.

The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.

The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a critical but stable condition, he later died.

The dogs were taken into the custody of West Mercia Police while investigations were carried out and had previously been dubbed as “the beasts” by locals.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the animals had been euthanised. No arrests have been made and the force said inquiries were ongoing.

A police spokesperson told The Independent: “The three dogs which were seized as part of the investigation into the dog attack in Egdon have now been put to sleep.”

Superintendent Rebecca Love, local policing commander for South Worcestershire, earlier confirmed news of the boy’s death at a media briefing.

She said: “Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11:20am on Monday 28 March.

"It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire.

"The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries.

"This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time."