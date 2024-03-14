Football fan denies assaulting pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal match

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 43-year-old man has denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane who was allegedly headbutted at a football match.

Scott Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on 3 September last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Keane was working as a pundit during the game.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

Law is to face a two-day trial at the same court on 29-30 May.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

Law was charged via post on 13 February.