Football fan denies assaulting pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal match

Scott Law pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault

Helen William
Thursday 14 March 2024 11:18
<p>Roy Keane was working as a pundit during the football match </p>

(PA Wire)

A 43-year-old man has denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane who was allegedly headbutted at a football match.

Scott Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on 3 September last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Keane was working as a pundit during the game.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

Law is to face a two-day trial at the same court on 29-30 May.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

Law was charged via post on 13 February.

