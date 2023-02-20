Violin professor who taught around the world is charged with sex attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A distinguished violin professor who taught at the Royal College of Music (RCM) has been charged with sexual assault.

South Africa-born Jan Repko, 64, was suspended by the London conservatoire after the allegation last July and later dismissed, the PA news agency understands.

The RCM, established in 1883, was ranked as the world’s leading institution for performing arts in 2022.

Notable alumni include classical composers Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Gustav Holst and Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as musical theatre star Alfie Boe and theatre boss Lord (Andrew) Lloyd-Webber.

Repko, who also taught at Chetham’s School of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He faces a single charge of sexual assault by penetration, which is indictable-only, meaning it can only be dealt with at a crown court.

Repko is yet to enter a plea, according to a court official, and is expected to be arraigned during his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on March 17.

The alleged offence against a woman over the age of 16, who cannot legally be identified, is said to have happened in the Borough of Westminster.

According to court records, District Judge Nina Tempia granted Repko, from Fulham, west London, bail on payment of a £15,000 security.

His bail conditions prevent him from contacting any former or current students and he must not attend the RCM without prior written appointment.

He must surrender his passport and not go to or enter any international travel hubs or apply for international travel documents, and is also subject to an electronically-tagged curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Repko studied violin with Jack de Wet, performing as a soloist and in chamber ensembles, and has been invited to give masterclasses all over the world.

He spent five years as concertmaster of the Northern Philharmonic Orchestra in the Netherlands and is a co-founder of the Netherlands Youth String Orchestra.

The RCM was named number one in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by subject last year.

It was the first time it had taken the top spot, overtaking The Juilliard School in New York which had held the position since 2016, when the categorisation was first introduced.

For the previous six years, the conservatoire had been ranked top in the UK and also in Europe for four of those years.

The late Queen was patron of the college and the former Prince of Wales is the RCM’s president.

The RCM declined to comment.