Harry and King ‘did not meet before duke’s High Court date’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Duke of Sussex did not meet the King before Harry’s High Court date, according to reports.

The pair are believed to have last met soon after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and his son, who now lives with his family in California, rushed from the US to see him.

Harry, 40, came to the UK to attend the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning for an appeal in his legal challenge over his security arrangements while visiting the UK.

He waved at journalists and did not reply as a reporter asked: “Did you speak to your dad?”

The duke is said to have arrived in London on Sunday, hours before the King, 76, left with the Queen on Monday for a state visit to Italy.

On Tuesday morning, the King and Queen received a ceremonial welcome from the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the statesman at his official residence, the Quirinale Palace in Rome, after their limousine was escorted into the palace quadrangle by mounted Corazzieri guards.

Harry also visited the UK without meeting his father in May last year, during a trip to celebrate his Invictus Games.

He said at the time that he hoped to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not then possible.

Harry and Charles’s relationship was strained during the period the duke stepped down as a working royal and moved to the US with wife Meghan and their family.

The duke was in court to challenge the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the UK.

During the hearing he sat behind his barristers and next to his solicitor in a packed courtroom, with a notepad and pen in front of him, occasionally taking notes.

The appeal comes after retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled last year that Ravec’s decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was lawful.