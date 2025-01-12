Nurse fighting for life after stabbing in A&E

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman, believed to be a hospital nurse, was seriously injured after being stabbed in Royal Oldham Hospital’s A&E department.

The woman’s injuries are believed to be life-changing.

Police were called to Rochdale Road, Oldham, at 11.30pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is believed a member of the public attacked a member of staff at Royal Oldham Hospital with a bladed article or sharp instrument which was not a knife, the force added.

The woman, who is in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

open image in gallery Royal Oldham Hospital ( Dave Thompson/PA )

He remains in police custody.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it does not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

Detective Sergeant Craig Roters, from the Oldham district, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”