Irish fan ‘gang-raped’ after watching Rugby World Cup match in France

An Ireland fan was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Bordeaux after she watched her country’s Rugby World Cup win against Romania.

French police are hunting three white men and the local prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the alleged attack.

The 37-year-old woman was reported to have been walking near her accommodation on Sunday evening – the day after the Ireland-Romania match – when she was allegedly seized by the men in the lively Saint-Pierre district.

According to her testimony, quoted by a police report and seen by Le Parisien, the men “drove her to Rue du Puits Descazaux” where the alleged rape took place.

According to L’Independent, residents raised the alarm but the men fled.

The woman was helped by a gendarme officer at the scene before returning to her accommodation.

French police visited her but found her “traumatised and prostate,” unable to tell them what happened.

Irish police officers who were in Bordeaux for the rugby game then visited the woman to take her testimony. She was taken to hospital and has been referred to a victim support association.

A statement from the local prosecutor’s office said: “The investigations are underway and in particular the genetic examinations on the victim and the clothing, the collection of testimonies and the study of the video protection of the neighbourhood.”

Irish police said officers deployed for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France were liaising with local authorities over the alleged attack.

A statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union read: “The IRFU is aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend.

“We are shocked and extend our deepest sympathies to the victim. The IRFU wants all fans to have a positive experience supporting the team in France and we urge all travellers to take care and look out for each other.”