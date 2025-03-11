Met Police launch probe into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe over ‘verbal threats’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Met Police have launched an investigation into the suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.

The MP was stripped of the whip on Friday amid allegations he made “verbal threats” against Zia Yousaf, the party’s chairman – allegations Mr Lowe denies.

At the time, he dismissed them as “vexatious” and suggested he had been stitched up by the party leadership, including Nigel Farage.

Speaking to right-wing commentator Dan Wootton’s YouTube channel, Mr Lowe suggested he was suspended by Reform UK for being a “tall poppy” who threatened to overshadow Mr Farage.

In a statement on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said: "The Metropolitan Police have now launched an investigation into an allegation of a series of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man.

"Our original statement referred to alleged threats made in December 2024. We would like to clarify that when this matter was reported to us it referred to a series of alleged threats made between December 2024 and February 2025.

"Further enquiries are ongoing at this stage."

It comes after the party revealed in a statement on the matter on Friday that it has referred Mr Lowe to the police.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe has suggested he is being penalised by Reform for threatening to overshadow Nigel Farage ( PA )

The MP for Great Yarmouth has denied all the allegations made against him.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Lowe said he had instructed lawyers to represent him.

“My lawyers have made contact with the Met Police, and have made them aware of my willingness to cooperate in any necessary investigation.

“My lawyers have not yet received any contact from the police.

“It is highly unusual for the police to disclose anything to the media at this stage of an investigation.

“I remain unaware of the specific allegations, but in any event, I deny any wrongdoing. The allegations are entirely untrue,” he said.

The former Southampton FC chairman told Mr Wootton it was “highly unlikely” he would return to the party but that he was not intending to stand down.

The police probe is the latest twist in the Reform civil war, which has been playing out behind the scenes but exploded publicly last Friday.

After Mr Lowe used a Daily Mail interview to accuse Reform’s leader of having “messianic” tendencies, Mr Farage hit back, saying there would not have been “a cat’s chance in hell” of Mr Lowe being elected without him.

Within hours the party removed the whip from Mr Lowe and published an extraordinary statement saying it was investigating him.

The Independent has contacted Mr Lowe for comment.