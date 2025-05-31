Police officer’s legs crushed after ‘car reversed into him several times’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a Greater Manchester Police sergeant was injured when his legs were crushed between two vehicles in an alleged hit and run incident, the force has said.

It was reported that a car “reversed into the officer several times” on Frodsham Street, Rusholme, on Friday at 6pm before leaving the scene.

A 41-year-old man is in custody and has been arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving and failure to stop, GMP said.

The sergeant, who has not been named, is being treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker condemned any assault on an officer as she wished the sergeant “a speedy recovery as we look to pursue justice”.

She said: “This incident is a reminder of the risks that our frontline officers face daily as they go about their duties to keep communities safe and respond to incidents.

“Assaults on officers are wholly unacceptable and take them away from being able to serve and protect the public, which is what they come to work each shift to do.

“An investigation is now under way, and we’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information about the incident, and to those in the area who may have been impacted by the emergency response.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of the injured officer, and I wish him a speedy recovery as we look to pursue justice.”

The sergeant is being supported by colleagues, a force spokesman added.

Anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident, or the moments before and after, has been asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2828 of 30/05/25.