Russell Brand arrives at court to face rape and sexual assault charges

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has arrived at court to face rape and sexual assault charges.

Brand did not speak to reporters as he walked into Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday after flying back to the UK from the US for the hearing.

The 49-year-old was charged by post last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The charges came following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 in which several women accused him of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse.

In a video previously posted on his X account, Brand said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Brand was wearing sunglasses and a navy open-buttoned shirt as he arrived at court just before 9.30am.

Photographers surrounded Brand’s car when it pulled up outside the court on Marylebone Road where there was also a police presence.

It took the comedian more than two minutes to walk the short distance from his vehicle to the court door as photographers attempted to get a shot of his arrival.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

The 2004 sexual assault charge alleges the actor touched the woman’s breasts without her consent.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet”, and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 – both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.

Brand, who presented a BBC Radio 2 show between 2006 and 2008, left the role after his on-air prank, now known as Sachsgate, when he left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

He also presented on Big Brother spin-off shows Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack in the noughties.

The TV and film star was married to US pop singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 but is now married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty, and the pair have two children, Mabel and Peggy.