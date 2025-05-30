Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russell Brand set to enter pleas on rape and sexual assault charges

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times

Josh Payne
Friday 30 May 2025 06:43 BST
Close
Russell Brand makes chaotic arrival at court to face rape charges

Russell Brand is set to appear in court again today to enter pleas to sex offence charges including rape and indecent assault.

The comedian and actor previously appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The allegations against Brand are said to have taken place against four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand, 49, and of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, is scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he is expected to enter pleas to the charges.

In an earlier court appearance, he heard details of allegations against him – including that he raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Brand is also accused of grabbing a TV worker’s breasts before dragging her into a toilet and orally raping her.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Russell Brand previously appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Russell Brand previously appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court heard a radio station worker alleges Brand grabbed her by the face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

Another alleged victim accuses the comedian of indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a male toilet.

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

