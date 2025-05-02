Russell Brand arrives at London court to face rape and sexual assault charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Comedian and actor Russell Brand, 49, has arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face charges of rape and sexual assault against four women.

The criminal case against Brand is set to be heard in court after he was charged with sexual offences, including rape.

He was charged by post last month.

He did not speak to reporters as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Brand, 49, was wearing sunglasses and a navy open-buttoned shirt as he arrived at the court, with media outside awaiting his arrival. Photographers surrounded Brand’s car as it arrived on Marylebone Road in London.

A probe was launched into the 49-year-old after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

In a video posted on X after he was charged, the comedian said: “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

He was also issued with a court summons.

( James Manning/PA Wire )

In a video referencing the court case posted on social media on Thursday, Brand – who is understood to be living in the US – said he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence and was “going to (his) country right now”.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London.

The 2004 sexual assault charge alleges the actor touched the woman’s breasts without her consent.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet” and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 – both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London.