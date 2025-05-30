For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to sex offence charges including rape and sexual assault.

The comedian and actor is facing one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women between 1999 and 2005.

The 49-year-old, wearing a dark grey suit, appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Friday flanked by two officers. He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas, standing still and looking straight ahead as he delivered his pleas.

As the hearing finished, the comedian replaced his sunglasses before exiting the dock and walking slowly past reporters.

Brand had appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he heard details of the allegations against him – including that he allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

He is also accused of grabbing a TV worker’s breasts before dragging her into a toilet and allegedly orally raping her.

A radio station worker claims Brand grabbed her by the face, pushed her against a wall and kissed her before allegedly groping her breasts and buttocks.

Another alleged victim accuses him of indecent assault after he allegedly grabbed her forearm and attempted to drag her into a male toilet.

Brand was charged by post last month following an investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times, in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

Brand, of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, is set to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court next year, with a provisional trial date set for 3 June 2026.

