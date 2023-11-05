For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A film extra accusing actor Russell Brand of sexual assault in a court filing in New York has reportedly described how she felt “used and abused” in an interview on the allegation.

The actress, who has chosen to remain anonymous, alleges two incidents took place on the set of Arthur, a romantic comedy in which Mr Brand played the lead role, in July 2010.

Referred to as “Jane Doe”, she has filed a law suit with the New York Supreme Court - six weeks after Brand was accused by four women of sexual assault in a Channel 4 documentary and The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers. He strongly denies all the allegations.

The latest woman has accused Mr Brand of exposing himself in view of some of the Arthur film’s cast and crew. On the same day, she claims Mr Brand assaulted her while she was in the restroom, with a member of the production crew stationed outside the door.

Speaking to The Sunday Times , she said she felt “used and abused”.

“Disgusting is the only word,” she said. “I felt like I was being used, that I was just an object for his momentary titillation."

According to court documents, the alleged trauma she endured has caused her ongoing embarrassment, shame, and fear, making it exceedingly difficult for her to place trust in others.

The actress also claims that, at the time of the alleged assault, Mr Brand appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was seen carrying a bottle of vodka on the set.

Fearful of the repercussions, the woman said that she refrained from disclosing the incident to others on set. She said she believed that there existed a substantial power imbalance in the film industry, particularly between stars and those with smaller roles or extras.

She told The Sunday Times: "Everyone usually turns a blind eye to bad behavior on a set. If I had come forward and said something to, say, even a production assistant on the set, what are they going to do? Are they going to fire Russell Brand, or are they going to fire me?

“I [would] lose the work for the rest of the day or get fired. Are they going to fire him? No ... they’re not going to want to get rid of him. I think that’s why everyone turned a blind eye to his behaviour [generally], because everybody was benefiting from it, everybody was getting work from it. No one would want to tarnish him — they would tarnish me because they would look at me like I’m a troublemaker.”

In September, an investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches spoke with four women who accused Mr Brand of sexual assault. One of the women, who was 16 in 2006 when she had a relationship with Brand, accused him of “grooming her” during an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation.

Mr Brand has denied all the previous allegations and has said his relationships were “always consensual”.

The Independent has reached out to Brand’s representatives and the Metropolitan Police for comment.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand that you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email yourstories@independent.co.uk

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at rapecrisis.org.uk.If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)