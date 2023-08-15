Jump to content

Three people ‘suspected of spying for Russia’ arrested in major UK police sting

Orlin Roussev, Biser Dzambazov and Katrin Ivanova have been charged with possessing false identity documents for multiple countries

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Tuesday 15 August 2023 12:57
<p>All three defendants are Bulgarian nationals who are suspected of spying for Russia</p>

(PA Archive)

Three people suspected of spying for Russia have been arrested in Britain as part of an Official Secrets Act investigation.

Two men and a woman have been charged with possessing false identity documents, said to include passports for multiple countries, “with improper intention” and remain in custody ahead of trial.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested five people by counter-terrorism police as part of the espionage probe on 8 February, across different parts of London and Norfolk.

Orlin Roussev, 45, of Great Yarmouth, Biser Dzambazov, 42, of Harrow, and Katrin Ivanova, 31, also of Harrow, were later charged with the document offences.

All three defendants are Bulgarian nationals who are suspected of spying for Russia, the BBC reported.

Two of the defendants lived in Harrow, pictured

(Google Streetview)

The documents allegedly include passports, identity cards and other documents for countries including the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Greece and the Czech Republic.

They appeared at London’s Old Bailey on 31 July and were remanded in custody ahead of a trial at a future date, which has not yet been set.

Another man and woman arrested in London as part of the Official Secrets Act were released on bail in February and are due to return next month, as enquiries continue.

