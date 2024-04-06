For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rwandan genocide suspects are still living freely in Britain, 30 years after the massacre which killed 800,000 people, amid “inexplicable” delays to a UK police probe into the allegations.

MPs and the Rwandan authorities have called on the Metropolitan Police – which launched an investigation six years ago – to hurry up and decide whether they can bring a case against the five men, who settled in the UK in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide.

The five suspects, who have lived in the UK for decades, deny any involvement with the atrocities and have never faced trial to answer horrific allegations. One of the men is accused of helping to lead attacks in a village where 40,000 Tutsis were said to have died.

British High Court judges have so far refused Rwanda’s extradition pleas over fears the men would not face a fair trial in their home country.

But officials in Kigali have called for a trial in the UK instead, with Britain accused of “lagging behind” other nations in ensuring those suspected answer to allegations. France and Belgium are among the countries that have already held trials for a number of accused.

Campaigners and politicians have now urged the government to ensure “justice is done”, amid fears time is running out for the suspects to answer to the allegations, and as the country marks the 30th anniversary of the start of the Genocide Against the Tutsi, which took place between 7 April and 15 July 1994.

It comes as Rishi Sunak battles to push through his controversial Rwanda deportation plan, which, if passed, would see asylum seekers who arrive illegally in the UK sent to the east African country. They are currently not allowed to be sent there as Rwanda is not seen as safe.

Reporter Amy-Clare Martin approaches suspect Celestin Mutabaruka in 2019 ( Mirrorpix )

Speaking to The Independent, senior Tory MP Stephen Crabb, chair of the war crimes all-party parliamentary group (APPG), said the delays in the police probe were “frustrating and inexplicable”.

“Our small cross-party group of MPs and peers have become increasingly concerned about the lack of action with respect to the alleged genocidaires,” he said.

“We have previously had contact with the Met police about why no case has yet been brought. I would note that resource issues haven’t prevented the Met from pursuing other international issues, most recently with Israel and Gaza where they have been advertising for witnesses to come forward.”

He added: “With each passing year we have seen, unfortunately, the chances of getting a successful prosecution are diminishing.”

Around 800,000 people were killed in just 100 days in the Rwandan genocide, led by Hutu militias who targeted the Tutsi minority community and some moderate Hutus. Many perpetrators fled overseas.

The five suspects who have been living in England for around 20 years, all in their 60s, are named in an extradition judgement as Celestin Mutabaruka, from Kent; Vincent Brown, also known as Vincent Bajinya, from Islington, north London; Celestin Ugirashebuja, from Essex; Charles Munyaneza, from Bedford; and Emmanuel Nteziryayo, from Manchester. They all strenuously deny any wrongdoing, while one told The Independent the allegations were politically motivated.

Four of the men were first arrested in 2006 and detained after an extradition request by the Rwandan government, but released after they successfully appealed. A second request was issued for all five in 2013.

Rwandan high commissioner Johnston Busingye called for an investigation into the suspects to be expedited ( AFP/Getty )

Although a judge said each suspect had a prima facie case to answer, a 2017 High Court judgement concluded “there is a real risk of a flagrant denial of justice for these men if returned to Rwanda”.

Instead, Rwanda has supported an investigation launched in 2018 by Scotland Yard’s war crimes team, part of Counter Terror Command, with the potential for them to be tried in the UK.

However, despite multiple trips to Rwanda and several interviews under caution, the ongoing probe has so far not resulted in any arrests or charges.

While the lengthy Met investigation continues, one of the suspects has been living in a housing association-owned semi-detached home in Ashford, Kent. Celestin Mutabaruka co-founded the Fountain Church in Ashford, Kent, with his wife where he describes his role as a pastor.

In a statement to The Independent, he said: “I categorically refute all accusations levelled against me. These allegations are baseless and concocted by the Rwandan authorities.”

Responding to pleas for the investigation to be expedited, he said the police operate independently, adding: “I take solace in this independence, and welcome the investigation into the allegations against me, as it will demonstrate their falsehood and hopefully shed light on the similar plights plaguing Rwandans who dare oppose the regime.”

Vincent Bajinya, a doctor who has acquired British citizenship and changed his name to Brown, lives with his family in a flat on a Peabody-owned estate in Islington, north London. He categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Stephen Crabb MP, chair of the war crimes APPG, said he was ‘increasingly concerned’ over the lack of action over the suspects ( PA Media )

Charles Munyaneza is understood to live in Bedford. The Independent contacted him for comment. His lawyer previously told the Mirror: “He lives with the stigma of the allegation. He has repeatedly asked to have that evidence tested in a UK court and is pleased that may finally take place.”

Celestin Ugirashebuja is said to be a care worker living in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex. Emmanuel Nteziryayo, who was born in 1963, is thought to be living in Manchester.

Meanwhile, in a statement to The Independent, Rwanda issued a plea for the lengthy probe to be expedited.

Rwandan high commissioner Johnston Busingye said: “Alleged perpetrators of horrific crimes live freely, despite us knowing their names and the jurisdictions in which they live.

“We’ve been working with all the relevant authorities in the UK to ensure these individuals face justice. Every day justice is delayed for these victims is a day too many.

“We hope that all necessary measures are going to be taken to expedite the process that has taken a long time and to ensure that those who are alleged to have committed these crimes face justice.”

It comes after Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, previously suggested the men living in Britain should be extradited to Rwanda in light of the prime minister’s deal for Britain to send asylum seekers to be processed there.

Speaking in Kigali in May last year – less than two weeks after striking an asylum deal with the British government – Mr Kagame said he hoped “that when the UK is sending us these migrants, they should send us some people they have accommodated for over 15 years who committed crimes [in Rwanda]”.

Dr Andrew Wallis, who has written two books on the genocide, told The Independent: “We would like to think that our government would do everything possible to bring them [the suspects] back or for that country to put them on trial. So why is it different when the victims are not British?

“We tell the world that our justice system is the best, yet it seems grossly unfair that we are not interested in justice for those who are not British citizens.”

He added: “Time is ticking on this. The government has sat on its hands for too long.”

Rishi Sunak and Rwanda president Paul Kagame. Mr Kagame previously suggested the men should be extradited to Rwanda in light of the asylum deal ( PA Archive )

This week Amnesty International called for nations to urgently pursue justice after several suspects sheltering around the world died before allegations were tried in court.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s regional director for east and southern Africa, as he urged authorities to “maintain momentum to deliver justice for survivors and relatives of victims in Rwanda”.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, said: “Thirty years on, justice for survivors of the Rwandan genocide is long overdue. The Met and the Conservative government should be working together to do everything they can to deliver justice in this case, while respecting the findings of the High Court.”

A Met Police spokesperson said its investigation relating to allegations of genocide offences in Rwanda in the 1990s is ongoing, adding that dozens of witness statements had been taken and a number of interviews carried out under caution.

They added: “We continue to liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and partner agencies in Rwanda as we progress lines of enquiry. Investigations into alleged historical war crimes committed overseas are extremely challenging and complex, and building cases is often a lengthy process.”

Asked if the government will challenge the court’s extradition refusal in light of the Rwanda deportation policy, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Extradition matters with Rwanda are not part of our migration and economic development partnership and to suggest otherwise would be completely wrong.

“This is an independent Metropolitan Police inquiry and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”