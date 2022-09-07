Ryan Giggs to face retrial on domestic violence charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Giggs is to go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he will face a retrial on domestic violence charges.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her, and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Ryan Giggs was excused attendance at court on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service, and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a new trial, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31 2023 for a hearing estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until then.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

A spokesman for Giggs said he would comment on the legal development later on Wednesday.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.