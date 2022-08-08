Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Giggs arrives at court for assault trial

The former footballer is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour to his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, and causing her actual bodily harm.

Kim Pilling
Monday 08 August 2022 11:18
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has arrived at court to face trial accused of assaulting and controlling his ex-girlfriend.

The 48-year-old was surrounded by a scrum of press photographers and TV camera crews as he arrived at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester with his legal team and accompanied by four family members.

Later, Giggs, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and tie, stood in the dock and identified himself to the clerk as the judge came into court shortly before 11am.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A jury to hear the trial will be selected later before the trial begins with the prosecution opening by Peter Wright QC.

Some 30 reporters filled the public gallery for the start of proceedings, with more watching remotely on a video link.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial, before Judge Hilary Manley, is estimated to last up to 10 days.

Ryan Giggs was surrounded by a scrum of press photographers and TV camera crews (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Giggs was initially set to face trial in January but the hearing was put back because of the ongoing backlog of court cases exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

In a statement, he said he did not want the country’s preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar to be “affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case”.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in