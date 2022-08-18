Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Giggs denies headbutting ex after ‘completely losing self-control’

The former Manchester United star returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination by the prosecution.

Katie Dickinson
Thursday 18 August 2022 13:12
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ryan Giggs has denied headbutting his ex-partner after “completely losing his self-control” during an argument.

The former Manchester United footballer returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination from prosecutor Peter Wright QC.

Prosecutors claim Giggs, 48, headbutted Ms Greville, 38, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Mr Wright asked Giggs about the prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

The prosecutor said: “The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?”

Giggs said: “No.”

Mr Wright said: “Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self control.”

Giggs repeated: “No.”

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister Emma.

The ex-Wales manager told the court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that it was “an important assertion to be making”.

Manchester Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her (Ms Greville) emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

Mr Wright said: “Or is it in fact that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?”

Giggs replied: “No.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

Mr Wright said: “You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?”

Giggs replied: “Yes.”

Mr Wright asked: “Why were you blaming Emma?”

Giggs said: “I don’t know.”

He is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, 26.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in