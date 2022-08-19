For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Alex Ferguson has described Ryan Giggs as having a “fantastic temperament” as the former Manchester United coach gave evidence in the assault trial against the ex-footballer.

The coach could be seen arriving at Manchester Crown Court before entering the witness box this afternoon.

Asked about first scouting Giggs to join the club, Sir Alex said the former footballer had a “fantastic temperament” and was “without doubt the best example I had at the club.”

Asked by the defence Chris Daw QC about whether Giggs ever lost his temper, Sir Alex responded: “No, never.”

Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

Jurors in the trial of Giggs have heard a “final goodbye” letter written by his ex-partner Kate Greville on 29 October 2020 - three days before he allegedly assaulted her.

The letter, titled The Final Goodbye, details the former footballer's alleged infidelities with at least eight women.

Giggs' defence team read the letter, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat,” telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn't be trusted.”

Sir Alex Ferguson said Ryan Giggs was ‘the best example’ at Manchester United (PA)

She said: “I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women. I'm nothing special, I was just the one you didn't let have a happy life.”

The letter claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”. Ms Greville also accused Ryan Giggs of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football.”

The letter also detailed an alleged incident of Giggs "shagging someone else" when he was supposed to be picking Ms Greville up.

Ms Greville accused the former footballer and a woman called Steph of having a “full blown affair in 201” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”. She added: “Let's not forget about (name redacted)” - another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

An intimate poem sent by Giggs to his Ms Greville where he referred to his genitalia as a “totem pole”, was heard in the court yesterday.

Several messages between the pair which are believed to have been shared during their initial days of romance, were read out by his attorneys at the Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

On 30 August 2017, the public relations executive had messaged Mr Giggs that he made her “heart flutter because you are a nutter”.