Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Giggs trial: Sir Alex Ferguson gives evidence as jurors hear ex’s ‘final goodbye’ letter

Kate Greville accuses ex-footballer of sending ‘dirty messages about threesomes’

Thomas Kingsley
Friday 19 August 2022 14:34
Ryan Giggs arrives in Manchester Crown court for assault trial

Sir Alex Ferguson has described Ryan Giggs as having a “fantastic temperament” as the former Manchester United coach gave evidence in the assault trial against the ex-footballer.

The coach could be seen arriving at Manchester Crown Court before entering the witness box this afternoon.

Asked about first scouting Giggs to join the club, Sir Alex said the former footballer had a “fantastic temperament” and was “without doubt the best example I had at the club.”

Asked by the defence Chris Daw QC about whether Giggs ever lost his temper, Sir Alex responded: “No, never.”

Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Crown Court

(PA)

Jurors in the trial of Giggs have heard a “final goodbye” letter written by his ex-partner Kate Greville on 29 October 2020 - three days before he allegedly assaulted her.

The letter, titled The Final Goodbye, details the former footballer's alleged infidelities with at least eight women.

Giggs' defence team read the letter, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat,” telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn't be trusted.”

Sir Alex Ferguson said Ryan Giggs was ‘the best example’ at Manchester United

(PA)

She said: “I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women. I'm nothing special, I was just the one you didn't let have a happy life.”

The letter claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”. Ms Greville also accused Ryan Giggs of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football.”

The letter also detailed an alleged incident of Giggs "shagging someone else" when he was supposed to be picking Ms Greville up.

Ms Greville accused the former footballer and a woman called Steph of having a “full blown affair in 201” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”. She added: “Let's not forget about (name redacted)” - another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

An intimate poem sent by Giggs to his Ms Greville where he referred to his genitalia as a “totem pole”, was heard in the court yesterday.

Several messages between the pair which are believed to have been shared during their initial days of romance, were read out by his attorneys at the Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

On 30 August 2017, the public relations executive had messaged Mr Giggs that he made her “heart flutter because you are a nutter”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in