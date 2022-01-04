Five on trial accused of murder and robbery of 26-year-old man in Wales

Four men and a teenager have gone on trial accused of murdering a 26-year-old father and robbing him of his Gucci bag.

Ryan O’Connor from Newport, south Wales, was found unconscious in Balfe Road, Alway, on 10 June last year.

Mr O’Connor, nicknamed “Apple”, was later pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, Elliott Fiteni, 20, of no fixed abode, Kyle Rasis, 18, of Canton, Cardiff, Ethan Strickland, 19, of Caerau, Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of killing Mr O’Connor.

All five defendants have denied murder, manslaughter and the robbery of the designer bag.

They appeared at Newport Crown Court on Tuesday and the trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.

During the hearing the accused spoke only to confirm their names.

A jury of five women and seven men were selected. They will return on Wednesday morning to hear the opening of the prosecution case.

Following Mr O’Connor’s death, his brother said he had a “heart of gold”.

In a statement, his relatives said: “He was loved by his family and the local community, which is reflected in the support that we’ve received from them at this difficult time for our family.

“The whole family would like to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us so far.”

Mourners left tributes including balloons, flowers and apples at the scene.