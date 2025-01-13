For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The mother and girlfriend of a man convicted of abusing his partner before she took her own life are both under police investigation for allegedly “coaching” him to give evidence.

Kiena Dawes, 23, had written a suicide note saying, “Ryan Wellings killed me”, before leaving their nine-month-old daughter with a friend and taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022. Wellings, 30, had denied manslaughter but became the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner after her suicide following domestic violence.

On Monday Wellings was found guilty of assault and prolonged domestic violence towards Ms Dawes, but cleared of her manslaughter.

Now it has emerged that before a jury was brought back into court on the first day back after Christmas during the six-week trial, Paul Greaney KC, prosecuting, told the judge there had been “developments” during the break.

Wellings, being held at HMP Preston, was in the middle of giving evidence – and while entitled to speak to family and friends, he was not legally allowed to discuss his case with them.

open image in gallery Kiena Dawes took her own life and blamed her partner ( PA Media )

But it had emerged the prosecution had been told about “calls” between the defendant and his mother, Lisa Green, and current girlfriend, Emma Croft, who had both attended the trial to support Wellings from the public gallery.

Mr Greaney told the court: “He has repeatedly discussed the content and nature of the evidence with Emma Croft and Lisa Green, during giving evidence and over the Christmas period.

“The assessment of the prosecution is that the defendant has misconducted himself, as has Lisa Green and Emma Croft.

“What has occurred here is effectively a scheme to coach the defendant in the evidence he’s giving.

“There’s going to be an investigation into this by the police because, on the face of it, there’s been a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.”

open image in gallery Ms Dawes had made multiple calls to the police ( Lancashire Police )

Mr Greaney told the court the development created “complications and distractions” and he did not intend to ask Wellings about the matter before the jury.

But if Wellings’ defence wanted to call the defendant’s mother or girlfriend to give evidence for him – then Mr Greaney said he would be entitled to ask them to account for their actions. Neither were called as defence witnesses.

Honorary Recorder of Preston Robert Altham said: “At the moment, there’s a prima facie that there’s been discussion between the defendant and Emma Croft and Lisa Green, which may have been improper.”

Judge Altham banned both from entering court until verdicts were returned and only if they agreed to hand over their phones.