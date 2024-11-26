For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A vulnerable young mother lay down in front of an express train after leaving a suicide note claiming “I was murdered” after suffering years of alleged abuse by her ex-boyfriend, a court has heard.

The final words of hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, shown to jurors at Preston Crown Court, read: “The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine.

“I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me. He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn’t deserve it.

“I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don’t let bullies live free.”

Mr Wellings, 30, denies manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour to Ms Dawes during their two-year relationship.

open image in gallery Ryan Wellings, 30, is standing trial at Preston Crown Court ( PA Archive )

Opening the case for the prosecution, Paul Greaney KC told jurors that on 22 July 2022, Ms Dawes, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, had driven to a friend’s home.

The “bright and popular” young mother let herself in, then placed down the car seat with her nine-month-old daughter still inside and left the house while her friend was in the shower, Mr Greaney said.

She then travelled to a country lane near the West Coast Main Line. She was later struck by a train travelling at 110mph.

The suicide note was found on Ms Dawes’ phone which said had left at the friend’s house alongside her daughter.

The note, shown on screen in court on Tuesday, also addressed her daughter directly.

“I’m sorry I let you go ... I’m so sorry I had to go,” she wrote.

“The world turned their back on me. I was strong. I had dreams. I had a future at one point. That was taken away from me.”

She added in the note she hoped her daughter was “kept away from the monster who is called her dad”.

Mr Greaney told jurors Ms Dawes’ own words represented the prosecution case, that her death was caused by Mr Wellings’ actions and he is guilty of her manslaughter.

Mr Wellings had repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence, over a prolonged period from the beginning of their relationship, he alleged.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Mr Wellings exploited her mental health condition, jurors heard, and while the condition played a part in her decision to take her own life, so too did his abuse, including a final assault which left her in hospital 11 days before her death.

The defendant claims Ms Dawes’ accusations against him are either untrue or exaggerated and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

The couple first met each other through Ms Dawes’ brother, a friend of the defendant, in January 2020 and an “intense” relationship began. Within weeks Wellings had his new girlfriend’s name and face tattooed on his body, the court heard.

After the first Covid lockdown began, Ms Dawes moved to Dorset and Wellings followed shortly after.

But in May 2020 a friend of Ms Dawes visited the flat to find it smashed up and she told her friend that Mr Wellings had tried to strangle her with an iPhone charger cable.

On another occasion, Mr Wellings accused Ms Dawes of sleeping with a friend of theirs, screamed at her she was a “slag”, threw a stool at her and told her to kill herself, it is alleged.

Ms Dawes fled from the house but later returned to him, a repeated pattern in their relationship.

The trial continues.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you