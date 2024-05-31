Met Police officer dismissed after leaking sensitive information to Algerian embassy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Met Police officer who passed information to staff at an embassy without authorisation has been dismissed from the force.

PC Saadane Mansouri allegedly had regular contact with people working at the Algerian embassy, which was often not recorded and was done from a personal phone.

Between March 2019 and December 2020 PC Mansouri, who was attached to the specialist operations department, shared details from police systems which included information about protests.

He was also found to have viewed police records relating to a neighbour, despite having no involvement in the case.

After the matters came to light in March 2020, he was suspended from duties with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launching an investigation.

In a hearing on 29 May, his behaviour was found to have amounted to breaches of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of confidentiality, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities and integrity.

Commander Katie Lilburn, head of the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, said: “Everyone who works in our organisation knows that police systems must only be used when there is a legitimate reason for doing so and this officer’s behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“Honesty and integrity are at the heart of everything we do and we will identify and hold to account those who do not meet these values.”