The body of a primary school teacher was found hidden under a pile of leaves by a dog walker, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sabina Nessa, 28, was wearing sparkly boots and a slip dress and the man who found her thought she might have just passed out on the way home from a party.

He tried to talk to her but when he brushed the leaves away and saw blood he found another park-goer and used her phone to call police.

Initial enquiries suggest she was attacked at around 8:30pm on Friday but her body was not found until 5:30pm the next day near the One Space community centre on Kidbrooke Park Road in South East London.

Fiona Oletu, 23, a paralegal who lives nearby said: “One of my neighbours is the guy who found the body.

“He was walking his dog on the other side of the path and thought he saw a potato sack in the bushes by the community centre.

“He crossed over and said it was strange because there was someone passed out covered in leaves.

“She was wearing sparkly boots and a slip dress, so he thought she had come from a night out.

“So he got down and started talking to her, because he thought she had maybe got drunk and passed out.

“He said her boots were on and facing the sky and her neck was almost turned all the way back.

“He brushed the leaves off and saw some blood and that’s when he realised something was wrong.

“She did not have a pulse and wasn’t breathing. He also said it was weird because there were a lot of flies hovering around.

“His phone had died so he had to borrow someone else’s and then called the police.”

Friends, fighting back tears, laid flowers in front of the green where her body was found on Saturday afternoon.

One reads: “Dear Sabina I miss you so very much.

“RIP my beautiful friend”, with the drawing of a heart.

Forensics were seen combing the grass and bushes surrounding the centre, near the five aside football field and skatepark earlier today.

SWNS