Sabina Nessa ‘was on way to first date’ when she was murdered, friends say

Sabina Nessa was on her way to a first date at a local pub, a friend of the murdered schoolteacher has revealed.

A friend of the 28-year-old told radio station LBC that Ms Nessa was on her way to a date with someone that she had known “for some time” when she was fatally attacked in Cator Park just over five minutes from her home.

This comes as police are investigating whether Ms Nessa was murdered by a stranger.

In a press conference at the scene of the murder in Kidbrooke, Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said officers were “keeping an open mind” regarding the motive of the killing.

“The streets are safe for women, I’d like to reassure the public around that, I’d like to make sure that people are free to walk around free from fear and my officers will make sure that that can take place,” the detective said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said this morning that violence against women was a “national epidemic.”

“Between last year's International Women's Day and this year's International Women's Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country,” he said speaking on Good Morning Britain.

A post-mortem examination into the cause of the 28-year-old’s death was inconclusive, the Met Police has said.

A vigil is being held for the 28-year-old on Friday, 24 September in the area whilst a large portion of the park remains cordoned and a heavy police presence is still in the area.

Ms Nessa’s sister also took to Twitter last night to pay tribute to her sister.

She wrote: “My beautiful talented & caring sister. My inspiration to always put myself first & never let anybody put me down, never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us.

In a separate tweet she added “3 sisters down to 2 pls make dua for her.”

Ms Nessa was killed while making a five-minute walk to The Depot pub from her home last Friday. Her body was discovered in the park the following day.